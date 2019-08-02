Corbin man charged with indecent exposure











In what law enforcement has termed a case of an, “old school streaker in the area,” a Corbin man was arrested for indecent exposure Sunday morning.

Kentucky State Police arrested Stephen M. Hinkle following a complaint from several residents on Oak Grove Church Road concerning a naked man trespassing.

State Police, Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies, and Whitley County Constable Ron “Bubba” Bowling responded to the scene to search for the suspect.

Trooper Briston Smith initially responded to the call, locating an individual, later identified as Hinkle, lying in a gravel driveway wearing only a pair of boxer shorts.

“The above (Hinkle) was talking out of his head and had dilated pupils,” Smith wrote in the arrest citation. “The above would not tell me what he had taken or where he had came from. The above was soaking wet.”

Smith stated that he spoke with one of the residents who had reported the incident.

The resident told police that Hinkle had knocked on the front door of the home, before walking back to the road, and stripping down to his boxers.

Hinkle then allegedly went to the rear of the residence and jumped into the pool before knocking on the back door.

“The above (Hinkle) then went back around front to the roadway and stripped down naked in the roadway exposing himself,” Smith wrote in the arrest citation. “The above then put his boxers back on and walked down the road where I made contact with him.”

Hinkle was charged with second-degree indecent exposure, third-degree criminal trespassing, and public intoxication – controlled substance and lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.