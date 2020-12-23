Previous Story
Corbin man charged with fleeing Laurel County deputies Thursday
Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies say a Corbin man was under the influence, driving on a suspended license, and had a woman and her infant in the vehicle, when he led deputies on a high-speed chase south on Ky. 229 Thursday afternoon.
