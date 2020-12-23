Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Corbin man charged with fleeing Laurel County deputies Thursday

Posted On 23 Dec 2020
Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies say a Corbin man was under the influence, driving on a suspended license, and had a woman and her infant in the vehicle, when he led deputies on a high-speed chase south on Ky. 229 Thursday afternoon.

The News Journal