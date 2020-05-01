Corbin man charged with first-degree assault, DUI











A Corbin man, who was allegedly intoxicated when he attempted to drive off in his father’s car Tuesday night dragging him in the process, has been charged with assault.

Corbin Police arrested Jesse Ray Collier, 18, on charges of first-degree assault, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Officer Adam Dailey said the father, whose name was not released, was injured when Collier attempted to take the 2004 Toyota Camry.

The father attempted to stop him, but Collier drove off dragging the man before he was able to flee the scene .

According to police, Collier hit a stop sign at the intersection of 11th and Poplar, and struck a vehicle at 18th and Main. He stopped at the Corbin Cancer Center parking lot on Cumberland Falls Highway where police took him into custody.

Collier was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.