Corbin man charged with firing gun into neighbor’s home











A Corbin man was arrested Thursday night for allegedly shooting into a neighbor’s home.

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies charged Billy Sasser, 57, with four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment in connection with the incident off of Campground Court.

Deputy Travis Napier and K-9/Shift Sgt. Gary Mehler were dispatched to a complaint at approximately 6:55 p.m. from a female neighbor that a gunshot had come through her window.

“When deputies arrived at the scene an investigation was conducted and it was learned that allegedly at least three shots had been fired from the suspect’s residence,” said Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer. “Deputies noted they observed a cluster of shots fired from the suspect’s window and at least one shot that had traveled through a window into the victim’s residence there.”

When deputies entered Sasser’s residence, Acciardo said they located a Taurus .45 caliber pistol and four spent cases in the chamber.”

“The suspected stated that he had had a problem with the children in the nearby residence and that is who he was shotting at,” Acciardo stated.

Sasser was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.