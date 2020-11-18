Previous Story
Corbin man charged with DUI after crash; seven-year-old dies days later
Posted On 18 Nov 2020
Comment: 0
A Whitley County child was pronounced dead Monday at the University of Kentucky Medical Center as a result of injuries he sustained in a single-vehicle crash Saturday, and a Corbin man is facing charges in connection with the crash.
Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us