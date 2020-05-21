Corbin man charged with domestic violence, DUI











A Corbin man is facing a domestic violence charge after he allegedly shoved a female down to the ground, and punched her in the face early Wednesday morning.

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Cody Wilburn, 28, in connection with the assault that took place at a residence on Braxton Lane, which is off of Slate Ridge Road in Lily.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, stated that deputies were called to the scene at approximately 1 a.m. in response to a disturbance complaint.

“Deputies noted several knots on the face of the female victim,” Acciardo stated.

Deputies were told that Wilburn had left the residence, driving a blue Dodge Ram pickup truck.

“It was reported that this subject had apparently been consuming alcohol and was intoxicated.

Deputies located and stopped the truck on Echo Valley Road.

Acciardo stated that deputies determined Wilburn was under the influence.

Wilburn was charged with fourth-degree assault, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.

He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.