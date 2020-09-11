Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Corbin man charged with dealing meth out of north Corbin motel room

Posted On 11 Sep 2020
Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Corbin man who was allegedly dealing methamphetamine out of a north Corbin motel room, Wednesday morning.

Steven Lynch, 24, is facing charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said deputies responded to the motel on Ky. 770 at approximately 9:50 a.m. in response to a complaint of drug trafficking.

In the room occupied by Lynch, deputies reported finding suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, a glass pipe, and a bag of marijuana.

Lynn was taken into custody and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Detective Taylor McDaniel is in charge of the investigation.

He was assisted at the scene by Major Chuck Johnson, Lt. Chris Edwards, Detective James Sizemore, Detective Bryon Lawson, Detective Robert Reed, Sgt. Brett Reeves, Deputy Dylan Messer, Deputy Jamie Etherton, Bailiff Jacklyn Johnson, and Bailiff Judy Morgan.

