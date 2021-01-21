Corbin man charged with burglary, stole $3,495 worth of items











A Corbin man was arrested Monday in connection with a burglary at a Hamlin Ave. residence on Dec. 20.

Corbin Police Officer Brentley Patrick served Clancy J. Jackson 32, with the warrant secured following an investigation by Corbin Police Corporal Stephen Meadors.

According to the warrant, at approximately 7:55 p.m. on Dec. 20 Jackson allegedly forced entry into an out building at 208 Hamlin Ave., near the intersection of Ruggles Street, and made off with $3,495 worth of items.

Jackson is facing one count of third-degree burglary.

Jackson was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center where he is being held on a $5,000 cash bond.