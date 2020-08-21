Corbin man charged with assaulting, fleeing from deputy











A Corbin man, who allegedly ran from and then assaulted a Whitley County Sheriff’s deputy, was arrested Thursday morning on a warrant stemming from the incident.

John L. Bunch, 54, is facing charges of second-degree assault on a police officer, first-degree fleeing or evading police – on foot, first-degree disorderly conduct, and menacing.

Deputy James Coffey stated in the warrant, that at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 14, he responded to a report of a verbal dispute between neighbors on Beverly Road, off of Hightop Road.

“Upon arrival, located John Bunch inside a building on his property. Bunch became hostile, cursing deputy and throwing things,” Coffey stated noting that when he attempted to positively identify Bunch, he walked off.

“When deputy attempted to detain Bunch, he became aggressive, fighting with deputy and struck deputy in the face,” Coffey stated noting that Bunch then fled into a nearby wooded area.

Bunch was taken into custody at the Whitley County Courthouse in Williamsburg and lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

He is being held on a $5,000 cash bond.

Bunch is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on the charges.