Corbin man charged with assaulting deputy
Posted On 22 Apr 2020
A Corbin man has been charged with assaulting Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies with a communicable bodily fluid during a physical altercation following a traffic stop early Friday morning.
Deputy Chad Estep wrote in the arrest citation that deputies found blood residue from Michael Atkerson, 29 on them after the struggle that began when Atkinson attempted to grab Deputy Chad Foley’s Tazer.
