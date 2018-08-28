Corbin man charged with abusing 10-year-old













A Corbin man is being held without bond on a criminal abuse charge after state police say he repeatedly beat his 10-year-old.

Kentucky State Police arrested Mark Golden, 47 Tuesday following an investigation at the request of Social Services.

Trooper Shane Jacobs, public affairs officer at Post 10 in Harlan, said police were called to the residence on Golden’s Alley off of Ky. 6 where they discovered marks on the child’s back, arms and ear.

“During the interview, Mr. Golden admitted to hitting the child with a belt, towel and hands on multiple occasions to discipline him,” Jacobs stated. “The last incident occurred August 26, 2018 over the child failing to do his homework.”

Detective Jacob Wilson charged Golden with one count of first-degree criminal abuse.

No court date has yet been set.