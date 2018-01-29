Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Corbin man charged with threatening deputy with knife

Posted On 29 Jan 2018
A Knox County Sheriff’s deputy used his Tazer to subdue a Corbin man who allegedly threatened him with a knife Saturday night.

Deputies arrested 27-year-old William Ellis at a residence on Hancock Ave. off of Master Street, charging him with first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, menacing and resisting arrest.

Deputy William Stewart, the department’s public affairs officer, said Sergeant Carl Frith was dispatched to a complaint of an intoxicated man causing problems at the residence.

When Frith arrived, he could reportedly hear the man, later identified as Ellis, screaming for the deputy to come into the bedroom where he was located, but warning him that he better be ready when he came through the door.

“When Sgt. Frith went inside the bedroom, William Ellis attacked him with a knife,” Stewart stated describing the knife as a utility style knife. “Sgt. Frith was able to avoid contact and utilize his taser.”

Ellis was taken into custody and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

 

