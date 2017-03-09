By Dean Manning

A Corbin man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing more than $800 from and elderly woman.

Thirty-two-year-old Edward Paul has been charged with theft by unlawful taking of the value over $500.

According to Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith, the 85-year-old woman contacted deputies on Feb. 14 to report the money was missing from her account.

According to Smith, Deputy Claude Hudson learned that the victim shared an account with her grandson, and the grandson’s wallet and bankcard had been stolen.

“After learning the locations where the card had been used, Deputy Hudson obtained video of one of the transactions and identified the perpetrator,” said Deputy William Stewart, the department’s public affairs officer.

Paul was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center where he is being held on a $2,500 cash bond.