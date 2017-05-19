By Dean Manning

A Corbin man is facing one count of sexual abuse in Laurel County.

Sixty-three-year-old Dennis Dalton was arrested Friday afternoon following an investigation by Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies.

Detective Chris Edwards and Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested Dalton about 12:30 p.m. on one count of first-degree sexual abuse.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said no additional details were available at the moment.

According to the Legislative Research Commission website, Kentucky law defines first-degree sexual abuse as using forcible compulsion subjecting to subject a person to physical contact.

The law also applies if the victim is incapable of consent, under the age of 16 (and the accused is 21 or older, or in a position of authority.

Dalton is being held without bond in the Laurel County Correctional Facility.

Dalton is scheduled to appear in Laurel District Court at 11 a.m. Monday.

Under Kentucky law, first-degree sexual abuse is a Class D felony, carrying a potential prison sentence of one to five years.