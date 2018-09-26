Corbin man charged in Dollar General robbery













A Corbin man was arrested Friday in connection with the robbery of a London Dollar General Store on August 24.

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Robert Higbee, Jr., 36, following an investigation into the incident at the store on Ky. 363 approximately four miles south of London.

According to the arrest warrant, Higbee was attempting to shoplift unspecified items from the store. When the manger confronted him as he attempted to leave, he allegedly assaulted her.

The perpetrator was seeing leaving the parking lot in a red four-door Dodge car.

Video surveillance from the store was released to the public and tips led deputies to Higbee.

Higbee is charged with one count of second-degree robbery.

He is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Facility on a $25,000 cash bond.

Higbee pleaded not guilty to the charge at his arraignment Monday in Laurel District Court.

Higbee is scheduled to return to court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing to determine whether there is probable cause to present the case to the grand jury.

Under Kentucky law, second-degree robbery is a class C felony carrying a potential prison sentence of five to ten years.