By Dean Manning

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Corbin man wanted in connection with a Jan. 20 house burglary at his grandfather’s house.

According to Sheriff John Root, Deputy Gary Mehler arrested 18-year-old Kenneth T. Hines II at a residence off of Old U.S. 25.

Mehler was called to investigate the burglary on Cooper Hill Lane off of East Ky. 552 in Lily.

During the investigation, Mehler learned that the suspect(s) had kicked open the front door of the residence to make entry before making off with three pistols, a flat screen television and a security camera system.

“That was ripped off the wall and stolen,” said Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer about the camera system.

Hines is charged with first-degree burglary, third-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief.

According to Root, additional suspects are being sought and additional arrests are expected.