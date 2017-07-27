By Dean Manning

A Corbin man was arrested Monday after police say he was caught in the act of taking firearms from a family member’s home in Keavy.

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 43-year-old Paul Jackson, Jr. on one count of first-degree burglary.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said deputies were called to the scene on Edgewater Road off of Level Green Road after a female juvenile reportedly discovered Jackson in the living room holding two firearms which he had allegedly taken from a gun cabinet there.

“When the female juvenile made contact with the adult male, the adult male left the firearms and left the residence,” Acciardo stated adding that deputies learned the adult male was a relative who did not have permission to be at the residence or to take any firearms from the residence.

Acciardo said Jackson had allegedly forced open a locked door to gain entry into the residence.

Jackson was arrested minutes later and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Facility where he is being held without bond.

Jackson is scheduled to be arraigned today in Laurel District Court.

Under Kentucky law first-degree burglary is a Class B felony, carrying a potential prison sentence of 10 to 20 years.