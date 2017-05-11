By Dean Manning

A Corbin couple was arrested on multiple charges after they got physical with Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies investigating a domestic violence complaint at their residence Thursday morning.

Sheriff John Root said deputies arrested 42-year-old Dennis Stewart on two counts of third degree assault on a police officer, and his wife, 49-year-old Bozana Stewart after she allegedly attempted to get between her husband and deputies.

“Two of the deputies were seriously hurt and will miss several days of work,” said Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, identifying the deputies as Shawn Jackson and Taylor McDaniel. “The third deputy, Tommy Houston, was struck in the face and suffered lacerations, but was able to return to duty.”

Acciardo said deputies were called to the scene off of U.S. 25W near Kentucky Fried Chicken about 10:30 a.m.

“A neighbor heard it and dialed 911,” Acciardo said.

When deputies arrived at the scene, Acciardo said Dennis Stewart allegedly fled to a bedroom and as deputies attempted to arrest him placed his 13-year-old son between himself and the deputies.

“During the arrest, this subject punched Deputy McDaniel and head butted Deputy Jackson causing serious injuries to both deputies,” Acciardo said.

As deputies were attempting to secure Dennis Stewart in handcuffs, Acciardo said Bozana Stewart allegedly attempted to interfere.

Dennis Stewart was charged fourth-degree assault – domestic violence, two counts of third-degree assault on a police officer, second-degree wanton endangerment, three counts of second-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, first-degree fleeing or evading police – on foot, public intoxication – controlled substance, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and menacing.

Acciardo said while Dennis Stewart was allegedly under the influence of some type of drug, deputies did not find any drugs at the residence.

Bozana Stewart was charged with fourth-degree assault – domestic violence, second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension, resisting arrest and second-degree disorderly conduct.

Social services was called and assisted in the investigation regarding the three minor children that were are the residence.

Acciardo said it is unclear what the couple was fighting about that resulted in the call.

“We came in on the tail end of it,” Acciardo said. “They weren’t real cooperative or forthcoming.”

Acciardo said Jackson and McDaniel were each taken by ambulance to St. Joseph – London for treatment of lacerations to the arms and hand, as well as facial and shoulder injuries.

Bozana and Dennis Stewart were both lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Facility.

Acciardo said deputies have been to the residence recently.

On April 14, Deputy Jackson responded to a domestic violence complaint at the residence.

Acciardo said Jackson spoke with a male subject, later identified as Dennis Stewart, who was reportedly holding a knife.

When Jackson attempted to disarm him, Stewart allegedly took a fighting stance and a scuffle ensued.

Stewart allegedly locked himself inside the residence and was taken into custody after additional deputies arrived.