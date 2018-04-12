Corbin man charged with assaulting, threatening to kill 16-year-old girlfriend













An 18-year-old Corbin man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly assaulting and threatening to kill his 16-year-old girlfriend.

Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jason Lay at a residence on Ohler Road on charges stemming from the April 6 incident, along with additional charges after deputies reportedly heard him threaten to kill her.

Deputies had initially been called to the residence about 7:20 p.m. on April 6 in response to a disturbance possibly involving a firearm.

Deputy William Stewart, the department’s public affairs officer, said while the suspect, later identified as Lay, was supposed to be hiding inside the residence, it was later determined that he had fled out the back door when Deputy Claude Hudson arrived.

“Follow-up attempts were made to locate Jason Lay, but were unsuccessful,” Stewart stated.

Hudson received information Wednesday that Lay was back at the residence and responded to the scene along with Deputy Sam Mullins.

The deputies found Lay hiding in the backyard.

“After being arrested Jason Lay cursed the 16 year old female and threatened to kill her,” Stewart stated.

Lay is charged with fourth-degree assault – dating violence, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, custodial interference – felony, disorderly conduct and terroristic threatening and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

No court date has yet been set.