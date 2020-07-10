Corbin man arrested Thursday on 2016 assault warrant











A Corbin man was arrested early Thursday morning on a warrant charging him with assault that dates back to 2016.

Whitley County Sheriff’s Deputy Chad Estep arrested Jonathan D. Ragle, 45, at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Incline Road.

According to the warrant, which was secured on Aug. 16, 2016, Ragle allegedly punched the victim, Ashley Osterman, twice in the face knocking her to the floor.

While Osterman lay on the floor, she stated that Ragle allegedly stomped and kicked her on and about her head and face.

When Osterman attempted to get away, she stated in the warrant that Ragle told her she was not going to press charges on anyone before punching her in the eye again.

According to the warrant, Osterman suffered a laceration above her right eye that required stiches, a swollen closed eye, numbness on her face, ringing in her right ear, and bruises on her arms and legs.

Ragle is facing one count of second-degree assault. He was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Ragle has pleaded not guilty to the charge and is scheduled to appear in Whitley District Court on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing to determine whether there is probable cause to present the case to a Whitley County grand jury.

Under Kentucky law, second-degree assault is a class C felony, which carries a potential prison sentence of five to ten years.