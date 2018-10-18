Corbin man arrested on sodomy, incest, sexual abuse charges













A Corbin man indicted Monday on charges of sodomy, incest and sexual abuse, was arrested Wednesday after appearing in Whitley District Court on an unrelated matter.

Corbin Police arrested Joshua Jones, 38, on a warrant stemming from the indictment, while he was appearing in court on a civil matter.

The indictment was returned following an investigation by Corbin Police Detective Coy Wilson.

Wilson said the victim’s mother had contacted police several months ago and an investigation began.

The results of the investigation were presented to a Whitley County grand jury on Oct. 1.

According to the indictment, between June 1, 2014 and July 11, 2018, Jones allegedly engaged in deviate sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 12.

Jones faces charges of first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse and incest.

“He denied it,” Wilson said when asked whether Jones made any statements to police concerning the allegations.

“He said she came up with the mother who came up with the stuff,” Wilson said.

Jones is being held without bond in the Whitley County Detention Center.