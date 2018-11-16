Corbin man arrested in major drug trafficking bust outside of Louisville













A Corbin man has been arrested in Indiana in connection with a drug trafficking operation that police said involved $3 million in drugs and cash.

Clarksville Police said Keegan Smith, 20, was one of two individuals arrested in connection with the drug trafficking operation that involved hundreds of pounds of marijuana.

WLKY in Louisville reported that an investigation led by Clarksville Police began in June after learning of an operation involving the drugs coming in from California.

Co-defendant Anthony Sansone allegedly met with a courier from California and take the drugs to a storage facility in the Louisville Metro area.

There they reportedly meth Smith, who would take possession of the drugs and transport them back to Corbin for further distribution by local dealers, Clarksville Police Captain Joel DeMoss stated.

Smith and Sansone are each facing drug trafficking charges.