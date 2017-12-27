Corbin man arrested after high-speed chase in Gray, Woodbine













A Corbin man, whom police wanted to question in connection with a burglary, is facing multiple additional charges after leading police on a high-speed chase last Thursday night.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Sammy Faris arrested 38-year-old Christopher Disney following a pursuit that began at Cross Road Market in Gray and ended on Ky. 3606 in Woodbine.

Faris wrote in the arrest citation that he had received a tip that Disney could be found at the Cross Road Market at the intersection of Barbourville Highway and Ky. 233.

Faris stated that he located the 1999 Dodge Dakota pickup truck at the store and conducted a traffic stop.

Seconds after Faris exited his cruiser, Disney allegedly put the truck into reverse and began backing toward the cruiser.

Faris stated that a male passenger jumped out of the vehicle as Disney attempted to flee the scene.

“I then jumped back into my cruiser to try to back out of the way, so Mr. Disney didn’t strike my vehicle,” Faris wrote in the arrest citation. “He attempted to ram it three different times before getting enough room between my cruiser and the front of the store to avoid striking my cruiser. Mr. Disney then drove up onto the sidewalk at Cross Road Market by the store’s front entrance nearly striking the front entrance to the store.”

Faris said Disney made several laps around the parking lot, circling the gas pumps where multiple people were pumping gas, before exiting and traveling south on Ky. 233.

As the chase continued south, Faris said speeds reached 77 mph, with Disney passing multiple vehicles in posted no-passing zones and failing to stop for stop signs.

“Mr. Disney started throwing items out of the driver’s side window, while driving reckless and refusing to stop, even with my emergency lights activated,” Faris stated.

The chase turned west onto Ky. 6 and then onto Ky. 3606 where the chase ended.

Even after the vehicles stopped, Faris stated that Disney refused to exit the vehicle or to comply with other commands from law enforcement.

Faris stated that he found a syringe in Disney’s front pocket and, after receiving verbal consent to search the vehicle, located marijuana, Suboxone, Klonopin and methamphetamine in a backpack found under the seat.

When asked why he ran, Faris said Disney told him, “I didn’t want to go back to jail. I should of just talked to you about the robbery.”

Disney is charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police – motor vehicle, reckless driving, criminal littering, possession of marijuana, failure to wear seat belts, speeding – 22 mph over the limit, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, disregarding a stop sign, improper passing, failure to or improper signal, menacing, no insurance, failure to produce insurance card and no registration receipt.

In addition, Disney was served with an outstanding warrant out of Knox County charging him with second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief.

Disney is being held in the Knox County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash bond.

Disney is scheduled to appear in Knox District Court at 9 a.m. Thursday.