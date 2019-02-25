Corbin man arrested for murder of Corbin man in eastern Knox County













Kentucky State Police are continuing to search for a motive in the murder of a Corbin man by a Corbin resident at a Knox County residence late Friday night.

State Police said Charles C. Davidson, 56, was taken to Barbourville ARH for treatment of multiple stab wounds he had received at the residence on Ky. 718 in eastern Knox County. Davidson was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to the arrest citation, a witness identified Jeffery Todd Hammons, 53, of Corbin, as the man who stabbed Davidson.

A second witness reported seeing Hammons’ Dodge Challenger car at the residence where Davidson was stabbed.

Hammons had fled the scene before police arrived, but was taken into custody Saturday morning in Whitley County.

Hammons has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

His bond has been set at $500,000 cash.

No court date has yet been scheduled.