Corbin man arrested for fourth-offense DUI in Laurel County

Posted On 20 Jan 2020
A Corbin man was arrested on a felony DUI charge Monday night after running his truck off the road on Ky. 229 in Laurel County.

Charles N. Allen, 32, is facing one count of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. – fourth or greater offense.

Deputy Allen Turner stated that Allen, who was seen stumbling around at the scene of the wreck, initially said he did not drive the truck.

Allen reportedly failed multiple field sobriety tests and was later taken to St. Joseph – London where he refused all required tests.

However, he did later admit to driving the vehicle.

Allen was lodged in the Laurel County Correction Center.

Under Kentucky law, fourth offense DUI is a class D felony, carrying a potential prison sentence of one to five years.

