Corbin man arrested for driving intoxicated for the fourth time













A Corbin man was arrested Sunday night on a felony DUI charge.

Luke A Frenz, 35, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. – fourth or greater offense following a traffic stop on Sixth Street.

Corbin Police Officer William Stewart stated in the arrest report that he initiated a traffic stop on the 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt that Frenz was driving at approximately 8:32 p.m. after noticing that only one headlight on the vehicle was working, and the registration expired on September 30.

“When I activated my emergency lights the car continued on and turned onto 6th Street (from Kentucky Ave.). The vehicle then stopped and started again finally coming to a complete stop,” Stewart stated adding that when the passenger in the vehicle opened the door, smoke rolled out carrying a strong odor.

“The driver identified as Luke Frenz reported to me that he was actively smoking marijuana and was on his way to work,” Stewart stated noting a glass pipe was in plain view and a gall jar and small baggie, both containing marijuana, were found inside the vehicle.

Frenz failed multiple field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest.

In addition to the DUI charge, Frenz was charged with driving on a DUI suspended license – second offense, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, one headlight, no registration plates, no registration receipt, and no insurance.