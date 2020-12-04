Corbin man arrested following altercation with a juvenile











A Corbin man was arrested Friday by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office after an altercation with a minor that resulted in a “serious head injury.”

William R. Mays, 31, was arrested by Laurel County Sheriff’s Detective James Sizemore off Keavy Road following an investigation by Sheriff’s investigators that occurred as the result of a shooting early Friday morning.

According to the Laurel Sheriff’s Office press release, Mays allegedly was involved in a brief struggle with a 15-year-old where he struck the juvenile in the head with a handgun. The handgun discharged causing a serious head injury to the minor.

The juvenile was transported by ambulance to Corbin Healthcare hospital for treatment before being transferred to UK Medical Center in critical condition.

According to the press release, investigators recovered a .380 semiautomatic pistol.

Mays was charged with second-degree assault and is being housed in the Laurel County Correctional Center. He is expected to appear in court at 11 a.m. on Dec. 7.