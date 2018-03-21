Corbin man arrested for drug possession at judicial center













A no tobacco use policy in the Whitley County Judicial Center and the quick thinking of court security officers are partially responsible for the arrest of a Corbin man on drug related charges Monday, according to a Whitley County sheriff’s department release.

About 11:30 a.m., Court Security Officer Chris Brown observed Michael David Young, 34, enter the judicial center while continuing to smoke a cigarette.

Court Security Officer Russell Strunk advised Young that tobacco was not permitted within the building.

Young then left the building, went to an area outside with some shrubs, and then entered the building again for his appearance in circuit court.

Brown and Strunk went outside to where Young had walked and found a hypodermic needle container a clear liquid in the shrubbery, according to a sheriff’s department release.

Officers then notified Whitley Circuit Judge Paul K. Winchester about the incident, and he ordered Young to take a drug test.

While in a judicial center holding cell, Brown searched Young and found a small flashlight with a green leafy substance inside believed to be marijuana, according to the release.

“Young was questioned about the needle found outside and admitted it had belonged to him. He appeared under the influence and admitted to using drugs. After Young failed to produce a urine sample, Judge Winchester sentenced him to six months of incarceration,” the release stated.

Young is also facing new charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication, which were filed by the sheriff’s department, according to the release.

Court security officers also determined that Young was wanted for arrest on charges in Laurel County, the release stated.

“Court Security Officers are on the frontline of protecting and maintaining order in and around the judicial center. What they do isn’t always as ‘newsworthy’ as other sheriff’s department activities, but their work is praiseworthy. Please join me in recognizing our CSOs for their work,” noted Sheriff Colan Harrell.

Young was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center, and the investigation is continuing.