Posted On October 12, 2017 By Dean Manning

A Corbin man was arrested Monday night in connection with a stolen utility trailer taken from a car lot off of U.S. 25 in Laurel County early Monday morning.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said deputies arrested 38-year-old Carl Smith after conducting a traffic stop on southbound Interstate-75 near London.

Acting on tips from the public, Acciardo said deputies had been advised that the stolen trailer was being towed by a black GMC Sierra pickup truck.

Deputies confirmed the trailer being towed was the stolen trailer and arrested Smith on one count of theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000.

“The Laurel County Sheriff’s office would like to thank the public for their assistance on this case,” Sheriff Root stated.

“This arrest and recovery of the stolen trailer was a great cooperative effort between the business, area citizens and the sheriff’s office,” Root added.

Smith is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Facility on a $10,000 cash bond.