Corbin man arrested after shots fired outside apartment











A Corbin man was arrested Thursday night in connection with a complaint of shots fired outside a north Corbin apartment, and then fighting with Laurel County deputies.

Danny Lee Mcalarnis, 76, is facing two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing and resisting arrest.

Deputies were called to the scene off of American Greeting Card Road at approximately 7:20 p.m. in response to a complaint of people fighting and gunshots fired.

One of the individuals told deputies that he had been fighting with Mcalarnis when Mcclarnis got mad and went back into his apartment. He returned moments later armed with the handgun, which he fired, striking the doorframe and wall.

According to the arrest citation, the two men continued to argue after deputies arrived, yelling and cursing and causing a disturbance to the neighbors.

Deputy Jake Miller stated that when he told Mcalarnis he was under arrest, the man pulled away and began throwing elbows at the deputies.

“The male clinched his fist and was pulling away from deputies while also still throwing elbows,” Miller stated, noting that Mcalarnis continued to fight with deputies after they took him to the ground.

“Deputies were finally able to get Mcalarnis in hand cuffs where he started threatening to kill everyone there,” Miller stated, noting that deputies recovered a .357-caliber revolver with a spent round in it.

Mcalarnis was initially taken to a hospital emergency room for treatment, after which he was released to deputies and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.