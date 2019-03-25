Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Corbin man allegedly tried to run over family with car

Posted On 25 Mar 2019
A Corbin man was arrested Friday night for allegedly assaulting and then attempting to run over three people, including a child, as he fled the scene.

Deputies arrested Brandon Ray Mills, 26, following an investigation into the incident on Robert E. Cox Road.

Deputies were called to the scene at approximately 9:20 p.m.in response to a complaint of an assault.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, stated that Mills allegedly assaulted the male subject, leaving him bleeding from injuries to his face. The female told deputies that Mills punched her in the head, choked her, slapped and head butted her several times.

As Mills attempted to flee the scene in his vehicle, he allegedly attempted to hit the couple and the child.

While deputies were continuing their investigation, Mills returned to the scene and was taken into custody.

Mills was charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault, alcohol intoxication in a public place, resisting arrest and menacing.

Mills was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Facility where he is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.

