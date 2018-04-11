Corbin man allegedly threatened to kill entire Laurel sheriff’s dept.













A Corbin man is facing 60 counts of terroristic threatening for allegedly making multiple threats to kill all of the deputies working at the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department.

Derek McHargue, 27, who was wanted in Laurel County, had allegedly made the threat on two different occasions.

“He just said he was going to kill us,” said Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer adding that McHargue stated that he knew where some of the deputies lived and that he would go to their homes.

McHargue, who had allegedly made the threats on April 3, was taken into custody on the warrants at his residence on West Fourth Street, after Corbin Police located him there.

McHargue was also served with a warrant charging him with first-degree assault on his wife with a car.

Laurel County deputies were called to the scene on Horse Creek Road off of Ky. 1223 at approximately 2:30 p.m. on April 2 after a woman identified as McHargue’s wife called 911 to report that a car, allegedly driven by McHargue, was following her Pontiac G6 and attempting to run her off of the road.

The two vehicles collided, but the male driver in the other vehicle reportedly ran off before deputies arrived.

The woman and a 17-year-old female passenger were both taken to the hospital.

McHargue is facing charges of first-degree assault – domestic violence, first-degree assault, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, and 60 counts of third-degree terroristic threatening stemming from the incident with the sheriff’s deputies and three counts of third-degree terroristic threatening stemming from the domestic incident.

“He threatened to hurt other people on multiple occasions,” Acciardo said

McHargue is being held in the Laurel County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash bond.

McHargue has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is scheduled to return to court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing to determine whether there is probable cause to present the case to a Laurel County grand jury.