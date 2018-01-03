Corbin man admits to smoking marijuana, fleeing crash scene













Police say a Corbin man admitted that he had been smoking marijuana prior to fleeing the scene of a crash that left a woman injured Saturday morning.

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 45-year-old Dewayne Doolin on charges of second-degree assault, leaving the scene of an accident, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of marijuana and operating a motor vehicle on a suspended/revoked operator’s license.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said the wreck occurred about 9:40 a.m. on Ralley Road off of Ky. 363 in Keavy.

Deputies began an investigation after they were dispatched to the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a Nissan Pathfinder SUV in which a female passenger had been injured.

The woman, later identified as Karen Cottrell, was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center with what were described as non-life threatening injuries.

Acciardo said deputies recovered a small amount of marijuana that appeared to have fallen out of the vehicle and landed on the roadway.

Based on witnesses statements and items found inside the vehicle, Acciardo said deputies identified Doolin as the suspect and learned that he had ran to a nearby residence.

Deputies located him at the residence and took him into custody without incident.

Doolin reportedly admitted that he knew Cottrell had been injured in the crash.

“An investigation was conducted and this subject was determined to be under the influence,” Acciardo said of Doolin.

Deputies also served Doolin with outstanding bench warrants out of Laurel County charging him with failure to appear in court on charges of public intoxication – controlled substance, possession of marijuana and contempt of court, and failure to appear for arraignment on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, instructional permit violations and a property damage accident in which he allegedly struck a barbed wire fence, destroying several sections.

Doolin is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Facility on a $25,000 cash bond.

Doolin is scheduled to be arraigned today in Laurel District Court.