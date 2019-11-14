Corbin man accused of stealing wallet dropped at local bank











A Corbin man is facing one count of theft of property mislaid or delivered by mistake after he allegedly stole a wallet that was dropped at a local bank.

Gayle Jeffrey, 64, was arrested Monday on the arrest warrant secured following an investigation by Kentucky State Police.

According to the warrant, the victim, Ronnie Helton dropped the wallet as he was leaving L&N Credit Union on Oct. 23.

Jeffrey was captured on video taking the wallet.

Helton stated that he contacted the state police, who, in turn, contact Jeffrey.

“He admitted to taking the wallet and stated he would take it to the London City Police Department,” the warrant stated. “The defendant never turned in the wallet.”

In addition to person information and a driver’s license, Helton stated the wallet contained credit cards and approximately $500 in cash.

Jeffrey was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. He is scheduled to be arraigned today in district court.