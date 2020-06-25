Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Corbin man accused of second-degree rape last June, has now been indicted for first-degree rape

Posted On 25 Jun 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

A Keavy man was indicted Friday on a first-degree rape charge stemming from a 2018 incident that Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies say involved a then 13-year-old victim.

Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
About the Author

Related Posts

0

Corbin man indicted for multiple sex offenses

Posted On 01 Mar 2020
, By
0

Williamsburg man indicted over pipe bombs

Posted On 26 Feb 2020
, By
0

Whitley County Grand Jury indicts 10 people on drug charges

Posted On 26 Feb 2020
, By
0

Harrodsburg man indicted for firing gun outside Baptist Health Corbin

Posted On 20 Feb 2020
, By

Leave a Reply


Maximus - Now Hiring

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal