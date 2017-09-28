Posted On September 28, 2017 By Dean Manning

A Corbin man told the officer who arrested him Saturday morning on an indecent exposure charge that he was, “just being stupid.”

Fifty-four-year-old David Lewallen was arrested just after noon for allegedly urinating in the drive through of a local bank and exposing himself.

Corbin Police Officer Caleb Hester stated in the arrest citation that he was called to the location about 11:30 a.m. after a bank reported a male subject urinating outside the bank and shaking his genitals as the workers and others attending the drive through.

Hester stated that the subject, later identified as Lewallen, had glossy blood shot eyes, could barely stand and smelled of alcohol.

Lewallen was taken into custody without incident and charged with first-degree indecent exposure and alcohol intoxication in a public place.

“I asked above why he was doing this and he reported that he was just being stupid,” Hester wrote in the arrest citation.

Lewallen was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center and released later that day.

Whitley County court officials said Lewallen has not yet received a date to appear in district court to answer the charges.