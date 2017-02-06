By Dean Manning

A Corbin man was arrested Monday morning for allegedly using another person’s credit card that he had obtained from a woman that owed him drug money.

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 32-year-old Christopher Surgener at a residence off of Hemlock Lane.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said Detective Chris Edwards had been investigating the case in which card had been used to purchase more than $500 worth of merchandise at Walmart in Corbin on January 6.

“This subject allegedly used a credit car from a female subject who owed him a drug debt knowing that the credit card did not belong to the female subject,” Acciardo stated adding that is what Surgener told deputies.

Through the course of the investigation, Acciardo said deputies secured video surveillance from Walmart showing Surgener using the card in question.

Acting on information concerning Surgoner’s whereabouts, Edwards along with LSO Captain Chuck Johnson went to the residence off of Ohler Road.

“Deputies located this individual inside a residence hiding under a pile of clothes in a closet and where arrested this subject failed to comply with deputies and had to be physically subdued,” Acciardo stated.

Surgener was charged with fraudulent use of a credit card $500 or more but less than $10,000.

In addition deputies served Surgener with an outstanding warrant out Laurel County for failure to appear in court on a charge of public intoxication – controlled substance and a second warrant out of Knox County for failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree criminal trespassing.

Acciardo said deputies have identified two other suspects in the fraud case and additional arrests are expected.