By Dean Manning

A Corbin man has been charged with attempting to arrange the murder of four individuals, including two Whitley County court officials, while awaiting his day in court on an unrelated charge.

Kentucky State Police have charged 54-year-old William T. Sutton with four counts of complicity to commit murder, four counts of retaliating against a participant in a legal process and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Trooper Lloyd Cochran, public affairs officer at Post 11 in London, said the charges came about following a two-week investigation by Trooper David Lassiter.

Lassiter began the investigation after he received information that Sutton, who was being held in the detention center for violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO, was conspiring to have the individuals murdered.

According to officials at the Whitley County Court Clerk’s office, Sutton was arrested on Aug. 22 and was being held on a $5,000 cash bond.

Cochran said police are not releasing the names of the four individuals.

“We don’t want to damage the integrity of the investigation,” Cochran said.

“It is one of these awkward cases where I can’t say a whole lot,” he added.

Lassiter is continuing the investigation.