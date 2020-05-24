Corbin Lowe’s hosting May 29 blood drive











Local residents will soon have the chance to donate blood in support of the Kentucky Blood Center, which supplies blood for the 70 plus Kentucky hospitals that it serves.

“Giving blood is a tangible way to take action in uncertain times,” said Martha Osborne, Vice President of Marketing for Kentucky Blood Center. “Cancer patients, accident and burn victims and other neighbors continue to need blood products. It is important that healthy individuals continue to donate blood as often as they can.”

On Friday, May 29, the Kentucky Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at the Corbin Lowes stores from 1-5 p.m., which is located at 777 West Cumberland Gap Parkway.

Blood donors must be at least 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, found at kybloodcenter.org.

During this time of national crisis, appointments are required to help maintain social distancing.

To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522.

On the day of donation, donors should complete their health history questions on a tablet, computer or smartphone prior to coming to the blood drive by using QuickPass. This step will reduce the amount of time donors are present at the blood drive.

Celebrating more than 50 years of saving lives in Kentucky, KBC is the largest independent, full-service, nonprofit blood center in Kentucky. Licensed by the FDA, KBC’s sole purpose is to collect, process and distribute blood for patients in Kentucky. KBC provides services in 90 Kentucky counties and has donor centers in Lexington, Louisville, Pikeville and Somerset.