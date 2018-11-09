Corbin location among Huddle House restaurants offering free pancakes to military













A national restaurant chain is offering free food to military veterans and active military through Monday.

Huddle House, which has a location on U.S. 25E in north Corbin, is giving a free order of Sweet Cakes to all active duty, retired and veteran military members.

“We believe that an order of our thick, fluffy Sweet Cakes pancakes is a nice way to share a token of appreciation and thank them for their service,” company officials stated in a press release announcing the event.

Military members just need to show a military identification and ask for the pancakes.

“Veterans just need to show proof of service. Even a snapshot photo would work,” company officials said.

The company, founded in 1964, has more than 400 locations across the country.

More information is available online at www.huddlehouse.com.