Corbin Little League planning on competing this summer, re-opening registration online











A post on the official Facebook page for Corbin Little League Thursday afternoon said the following:

Baseball/Softball to begin soon!!!

Due to COVID-19 we have had to make many changes to the timeline for the season, as well as the age groups that will and will not play this season. All of these decision have been made with the health and safety of the players as the foremost priority. Below is a list of these changes for Corbin Little League for the 2020 season.

-Wee Ball: canceled for this season due to inability to adequately social distance this age group.

-Tee Ball: we still hope to play but this will be contingent on an easing of the current social distancing guidelines to be possible. We do not feel that with the young age of this group that we would be able to fully comply with the current guidelines. We hope these guidelines will be eased and we will be able to play. The league will make a final decision on starting or canceling the Tee Ball season by July 15th.

-Coach pitch/Minor & Major League Baseball & Softball: planning to start practicing around June 15th with the first games beginning around June 29th and lasting through the summer. All-Star tournaments within the state will still be played and that is planned for August/September.

-As we get closer to the start of practices/games we will release more information on the social distancing guidelines that we will be following to ensure the safest possible environment for players and families.

-Refunds are available at this time for wee ball players, you just need to send an email (listed are the bottom) with your name, your player’s name, your address and the total you paid. We will mail a refund check to you.

-If anyone from wee-ball does not email requesting a refund, their player fee will be considered as a donation to the Corbin Little League for this season.

Email for refunds: cgriffin12@hotmail.com

-If you do not receive an email response in 24 hours, please resend your email.

Sign-ups for baseball/softball ages 7-and-up will reopen tonight, online only, and will be open until June 1st. After that we will not take any further sign ups.

We would like to say “thank you,” and we appreciate your patience and willingness to be flexible as we enter some uncharted territory and attempt to navigate these unprecedented times together.