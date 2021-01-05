Corbin Lion’s Club thanks its donors











The 72nd consecutive year of providing food baskets to local families during the Christmas season was unlike any other that the Corbin Lions Club has seen. Due to concerns related to COVID-19, the club mailed a $50 gift card to 254 individuals and families in the greater Corbin community instead of delivering food baskets. Although the club announced in November that it would use its “rainy day” fund this year, many faithful supporters donated to help us serve the community. To date, the club has received $5,925 in donations and wishes to thank the following individuals and organizations for their monetary donations:

Patricia Anne Browning, Raymond & Beth Arnold, Mike & Ruth Lewis, Rebecca Daniel, Lois Morgan, Lion James Castle, Joan & Stanley Wyatt, Brentwood Pharmacy, Audrey and K. G. Norvell, Willie & Anita Champlin, Tim & Deirdre Barnes, Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church, David & Cara Muffly, J. C. Baker, Ossoli Foundation, Community Trust Bank, Grace on the Hill, First Pentecostal Church, Mike & Kim Weber, Donnie Curry, Gary & Brenda McDaniel, Bobby & Donna McDaniel, West Corbin Christian Church, Davis Salvage Company, June Martin, and Dan & Marsha Barnett.