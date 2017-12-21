Corbin Lions Club in need of volunteers for Christmas Basket delivery













The Corbin Lions Club invites members of the community to assist with delivery of 252 food baskets on Saturday, December 23. With more baskets than in recent years, a good turn-out of volunteers is needed. Delivery begins with a breakfast at David’s Steakhouse at 6 am followed by meeting at the Corbin Vocational Center between 7 and 8 am to begin delivery. If you have any questions, please contact the club by email at CorbinLionsClub@gmail.com.

The club continues to accept donations toward our monetary goal of $14,500. We can only be successful with the generosity of community members and businesses. Donations can be mailed to PO Box 365, Corbin, KY 40702.

To date, the club has received $8,915 in donations and wishes to thank the following individuals and organizations for their donations:

Bobby & Donna McDaniel in memory of Tommy & Vivian McDaniel, Charles & Eulene Moore,

Donnie Curry, Freddie Cox, Gary & Brenda McDaniel in memory of Tommy & Vivian McDaniel, Tim & Deirdre Barnes; Bronze: Corbin Flower Shop, Drs. Brent & Terri Chumbley, Grace Community Health Center, J.R. & Rhoda Woods, June & Henry Martin, L&N Federal Credit Union, Trinity United Methodist Church; Silver: Archie & Karen Marr, Grace on the Hill, Patil Foundation; Gold: Ossoli Foundation.