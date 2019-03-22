Corbin, Lily residents among five people arrested in drug bust













A Corbin man and two Lily residents were among five people were arrested on drug-related charges at a London residence Thursday morning.

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jamal Daniel Doud, 24, of Corbin, Randy Lloyd Mullins, 23, and Heather Anne Philpot, 20, both of Lily, after discovering a syringe loaded with suspected criminal methamphetamine, marijuana, numerous other syringes, glass pipes, a glass bong and other drug paraphernalia at the residence on Dogwood Springs Drive in the Sublimity community of London.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, stated that deputies were called to the scene in response to complaints of suspected drug activity.

Deputies initially spoke with Cody Michael Blair, or lived at the residence and discovered he had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court in Simpson County regarding child support.

“The individual (Blair) told deputies that no one else was in the residence. Acciardo stated noting that deputies later discovered the other individuals along with the drugs and paraphernalia.

“In addition, a baby’s room with a crib, and children’s toys were located throughout the residence and deputies learned that Cody Michael Blair’s small juvenile children stay with him at the residence on occasion,” Acciardo stated adding that the paraphernalia was scattered throughout the residence in places were a child could easily reach it.

Doud, Mullins, Philpot and Blair were each charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, eight counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and public intoxication – controlled substances.

In addition, Blair was charged with second-degree wanton endangerment.

Jennifer Kay Riggs, 32, of London, was also charged with eight counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

The individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Facility.