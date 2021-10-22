Corbin, Lily men among 18 arrested on drug-related charges











Two Lily men and a Corbin resident were among the 18 people that Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies took into custody on drug-related charges. recently.

Dillon Asher, 41, of Corbin was arrested on a Laurel County indictment warrant charging him with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree fleeing or evading police – on foot.

John Karr, 52, of Lily was arrested on a Laurel County indictment warrant charging him with first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine.

Gentry Jones, 32, of Lily, was arrested on a Laurel Circuit Court bench warrant charging him with probation violation regarding charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine.

In addition, deputies served Jones with a bench warrant out of Laurel District Court charging him with failure to appear in court on a charge of second-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Assisting on the investigation and arrests were: Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Maj. Chuck Johnson, Capt. Robbie Grimes, Lieut. Chris Edwards, Sgt. Richard Dalrymple, Detective Bryon Lawson, Detective Allen Turner, Detective Brad Mitchell, Detective Robert Reed, Detective Taylor McDaniel, K-9 Deputy Jake Miller, Deputy Jamie Etherton, Deputy Hunter Disney, and Deputy Brian France.. Also assisting were other Sheriff’s Deputies and Bailiffs.

When campaigning for Sheriff 11 years ago, Sheriff John Root promised the voters that he would wage war on drugs in Laurel County. He has kept that promise. This week’s drug arrests continues to show Sheriff John Root’s level of commitment to continue this pledge. His office has the full cooperation of Laurel County Attorney Jodi Albright and Laurel Commonwealth Attorney Jackie Steele as the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and Laurel county’s prosecutors work side-by-side to eradicate the drugs which destroy the future of this County.