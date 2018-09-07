Corbin Library’s ‘Girls Who Code’ class begins Monday













Girls in grades three through twelve are invited to the Corbin Public Library to participate in, “Girls Who Code.”

The 15-week course, which begins Monday afternoon, is designed to teach girls the basics of computer coding while giving them the opportunity to make friends and explore career opportunities in the tech community.

“I’m hoping to show them that they have this ability and they can do anything they put their minds to,” said Kayla Chadwell, who will be leading the class.

Chadwell, who teaches 5th grade at the Corbin School of Innovation, said each class would be one hour.

Two sessions will be held.

Girls in grades 3-5 will meet beginning at 4:30 p.m. Girls in grades 6-12 will meet beginning at 5:45 p.m.

The classes are free and all materials and computers will be provided.

“They can just show up,” Chadwell said of anyone who would like to participate.

More information is available online at www.corbinkylibrary.org or by calling the library at 528-6366.