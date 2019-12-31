Corbin Library hosting sci-fi, Lego, rubber duck-themed events











The Corbin Public Library will be celebrating science fiction, cooking, Legos, and even rubber ducks in the month of January as part of its series of children’s programs.

In honor of National Sci-Fi Day on Thursday, the library will be hosting a sci-fi themed trivia competition for children in grades six through 12 beginning at 5 p.m.

The focus will be on hit series such as, “Star Wars,” “Star Trek,” and, “Dr. Who,” said Sasha Ledger, the Circulation Manager who is organizing the event.

“You are welcome to come dressed as your favorite sci-fi character,” Ledger said.

The winner of the trivia competition will receive, “Star Wars” themed suckers.

Ledger is also planning Appreciate a Dragon Day on Jan. 16.

“It seems like every day is a national day celebrating something, so I look to see what that particular day is and see if we can turn it into an event,” Ledger said.

For the younger children, Program Coordinator Teri Stephens is hosting Cook-a-Book a on Saturday.

Children in grades kindergarten through fifth will come together for a reading of, “Secret Pizza Party,” and then make their own English muffin pizzas.how much the kids like them,” Stephens said.

On Jan. 13, the library will celebrate National Rubber Duck.

The event will begin at 4 p.m. in the Children’s Room with a series of games in honor of the squishy toy made famous to children everywhere though, “Sesame Street.”

Ernie of the duo Bert and Ernie is frequently seen with his rubber duck.

The library will have rubber duck crafts, a duck toss and other carnival games.

“I thought National Rubber Duck Day sounded fun,” Stephens said.

On Jan. 2 and Jan. 16, the library will host the Lego Challenge from 3 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. for children in fifth grade and younger.

Stephens said the children are challenged to use the library’s large collection of Legos to build a different creation such as a space ship or alien.

“We have the Legos out on a regular basis where children, and even adults, are welcome to come in and just use their imagination,” Stephens said.

More information about the library events may be found online at www.corbinkylibrary.org, or by calling the library at 528-6366.

You may also sign up for the library’s monthly newsletter, which is delivered via email by visiting the website.