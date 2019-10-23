Corbin Library hosting ghost tour Saturday











With Halloween approaching, the Corbin Public Library and Friends of the Corbin Library are hosting the annual Ghost Tour Saturday night.

Following up on previous ghost tours, Diane Mitchell with the Friends of the Library, said the trolley will focus on another aspect of Corbin’s history, though she declined to provide details.

“We always try to choose something that is timely and fits into this time,” Mitchell said.

In 2018, the trolley ride featured stories of infamous structure fires that changed the landscape of Corbin.

The trolley will drop passengers off at the gazebo near the Engineer Street bridge.

From there, participants will make their way along the creek walk stopping at various locations to hear a story.

The last stop will be outside the library where the Knox-Whitley Humane Association will have animals awaiting adoption on display.

“A staff member from the shelter will be reading an animal story” Mitchell said.

The festivities will continue inside the library with a variety of games and activities.

Library Assistant Director Joe White said there will be a fortune teller, fictional and real serial killer trivia in the teen area, a trick-or-treat walk and carnival games for the children, and other things around the library.

“Most of the staff will be in costume, so we encourage the patrons to come dressed in costume,” White said.

The festivities at the library will begin at 5 p.m. with the tours beginning at approximately 5:30 and continuing every 30 minutes until 9:30 p.m.

More information is available by contacting the library at 528-6366.