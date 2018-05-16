Corbin Library Board working to close funding hole on annex project













The Corbin Library Board is continuing its efforts to find more than $100,000 needed to fund renovations to the annex building.

At its regular monthly meeting Thursday night, the board members noted that the original cost of the project, which came in at $1.2 million, had been cut down to $748,000.

However, the grant from the Kentucky Department of Libraries and Archives to fund the project is for $636,000

In an effort to cut the cost of the project, the board has slashed numerous parts of the project including completing the kitchen room, the bathrooms, the installation of new electrical wiring.

Plans still call for gutting the second floor and installing new plywood flooring. However, no interior walls will be installed.

Board members are continuing to work on finding the additional funding avenues, including grants, state funding and holding library-sponsored fundraisers.

Board members added that should any local individuals, businesses or organizations wish to donate toward the construction efforts, such donations, no matter how large or small, would be welcome and appreciated.

Donations may be made through the Friends of the Corbin Library, a non-profit organization that works to support the library.

Board members noted that the terms of the grant require that the project be completed by June 30, 2019.

Construction is expected to take approximately five months.