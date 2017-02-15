Corbin Library Board to appeal denied grant application
By Dean Manning
Dean Manning 2017-02-15
The Corbin Public Library is appealing the state's rejection of their grant application.
The Corbin Public Library Board approved a motion Thursday to pay off the balance of the mortgage on the annex building, but it remains to be seen whether it will have the funding to do the proposed renovations to the building.
